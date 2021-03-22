Police: 10 People Killed in Colorado Supermarket Shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police say 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer.

Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference Monday night that a suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment.

Police say they’re still investigating and didn’t have details on a motive.

The officer who was killed was 51-year-old Eric Talley.

He had been with Boulder police since 2010.

Identities of the other nine victims were not disclosed Monday night as police were still notifying their family members.

