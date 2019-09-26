Police: Serial Rapist Arrested for Sex Assaults in Wyoming, Utah

A Utah man suspected of committing at least nine rapes in a dozen years was arrested Wednesday on 17 felony charges, and detectives believe additional victims have not yet been identified.

Mark Douglas Burns, 69, was booked into jail on recommended charges including eight counts of aggravated sexual assault, six counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of aggravated robbery. Those charges were filed by Utah prosecutors; additional charges against Burns are expected to be filed by authorities in Laramie and Rock Springs.

Burns is suspected of committing rapes between 1991 and 2003 in Rock Springs; Ogden, Utah; Laramie; Layton, Utah; Clearfield, Utah; and Riverdale City, Utah.

Police in Clearfield, Utah, said Wednesday they investigated multiple rapes beginning in 1994 and continuing into 2001. Investigators collected DNA evidence and, in 2003, obtained a DNA warrant regarding sexual assaults reported in 2001 and 2003.

In 2010, advancements in DNA technology allowed police to link four other sexual assaults to the 2001 and 2003 cases.

Five years later, several law enforcement agencies began a cold case investigation into sexual assaults committed in Clearfield City, Layton City, Ogden, Laramie and Rock Springs between 1991 and 2001.

In May 2015, detectives from several agencies worked with the television show Cold Justice Sex Crimes, resulting in other incidents being linked to the investigation using DNA evidence.

Police say the way in which the perpetrator attacked the victims was similar: the victims were bound, repeated sexual assaults occurred over an extended period of time, the suspect smelled of an alcoholic beverage, victims typically lived in apartment communities, the suspect used sliding glass doors, and a firearm or knife was used to subdue the victims.

"It is believed that this suspect has committed additional crimes in Clearfield, as well as in surrounding jurisdictions, or even states," Clearfield Police Chief Kelly Bennett said Wednesday.

After the television show aired, Bennett's department contacted a genealogist who was able to study the previously-collected DNA evidence and found a potential familial DNA relationship between the samples.

That DNA led detectives to identify Burns as the suspect and arrest him.

"The sexual assaults were incomprehensible, brutal and methodical attacks on females. In additions, family members were forced to watch the violent and repeated attacks," Bennett said. "These sexual assaults have caused a tremendous amount of pain and grief with all victims and family members."

"Because of the grievous and brutal nature of these crimes, detectives believe there are more victims and do not believe Mr. Burns suddenly stopped committing such heinous crimes since 2001," Bennett continued.

Burns worked as a long haul truck driver and has traveled to a number of cities in the western United States. Bennett is encouraging anyone who was assaulted by an unknown person in similar circumstances to contact police immediately.

"In addition, agencies in the western United States should check their cold case files or any rape kits that have not been entered into the CODIS database," Bennett added.

Though Burns has been arrested, the investigation is ongoing. Bennett said further details would not be immediately released.

"We are mindful of the victims and families and extend our sincere appreciation for their continued faith and support throughout the investigations," Bennett said. "We hope that they can now find some form of closure to the horrific attacks and abuse that occurred so many years ago."