Proof That There’s Nothing Quite Like a Casper Mountain Wedding

I have come across a new video that shows why many couples choose Casper Mountain as their backdrop for exchanging marriage vows.

I found this special video moment on Vimeo. Thanks to Anthony Stengel for the share and to Jenny and Jeremiah for agreeing to allow me to share their wedding ceremony from last summer.

Casper Mountain Wedding - Jenny + Jeremiah from Anthony Stengel on Vimeo.

I asked Jenny and Jeremiah 3 questions.

Why did you choose Casper Mountain as the backdrop for your wedding?

How did you decide on such a unique idea?

What was your favorite part of the day?

Here's what Anthony had to say:

The mountain was a perfect location for several reasons:

The setting/scenery

The convenience of both owning the land as well as location from the city

Slightly cooler temperatures for a summer time wedding The decision came after looking at a few other wedding venues around the area It's hard to pinpoint a favorite part of the day. The entire day was great. The location was beautiful. The weather was great. The timing all worked out. Cory did an amazing job catering. Kurt did an awesome job as the DJ. The photographers and Videographers were spot on. And the guests all enjoyed themselves.

Here's Jenny's response:

Choosing Casper Mountain as the backdrop for our wedding was the easiest decision in the wedding planning process. We initially toured other outdoor wedding venues and none of them had the back drop and ambiance we were looking for our ceremony and reception. Jeremiah and I actually got engaged on the mountain at Bear Trap Meadow. After we had the discussion as a couple, we brought the idea to my parents and they were very excited. We had never heard of anyone making their own wedding venue and were excited for the challenge. The year and a half leading up to the wedding required planning and hard labor to get everything done. The scenery was just as important to us as the decorations, and we really wanted to compliment the natural, simplest beauty of our surroundings. I loved all of the greenery and wild flowers. My favorite part of the day- was honestly everything! From waking up the morning of our wedding and smelling the fresh mountain air, the trees surrounding our property created shadows and romantic lighting for the pictures and video, I loved our first look and when I think of that moment it still gives me butterflies, the ceremony was sheer perfection and it felt intimate, even with 220 guests in attendance, I think that is partly because of the location. The weather was perfect until the reception and then it was a torrential down pour, but everyone worked together to get everyone/everything under the tent and the night ended perfectly. The wedding would not be what it was without the love and support provided by our families and friends.

I appreciate Anthony reaching out to Jenny and Jeremiah to make sure they didn't mind me intruding on a sacred day for them.

On a side note, I've been a fan of Anthony's work. As you can see in parts of Jenny and Jeremiah's wedding video, he's also got some mad drone skills. You can check out his official studio website or his Facebook page if you want to keep up with what he's doing.