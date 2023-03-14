Marvel Is Searching For Leaker of ‘Quantumania’ Script

In mid-January, a document dozens of pages long turned up on a Reddit page dedicated to Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers. It was a transcript of dialogue from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. (The speculation is that the document was intended as a reference guide for the creation of subtitles for the film.)

As the film was still weeks from release in theaters, and as Marvel is extremely protective of the spoilers in its movies, the company was understandably concerned over the leaked materials. Now Marvel has filed a request in a California court demanding that Reddit turn over information regarding the identity of the user who published the material.

Marvel Marvel loading...

READ MORE: Where Will Kang Show Up Next?

Per their filing, Marvel is looking for “‘all Identifying Information for the user ‘u/MSSmods’ as well as that of ‘any other user(s) responsible for posting, editing, and/or maintaining the content’ that was available on the subreddit (but is no longer) for the period from Jan. 15-Feb. 15. The Marvel subpoena request was filed pursuant to the U.S. Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).” The “/r/marvelstudiosspoilers” subreddit in question is currently set to being a private community.

According to Variety, it’s not clear yet whether Reddit will comply with Marvel’s request for identifying information about the leaker. Asked for comment, Reddit replied “Reddit is committed to protecting our users’ privacy. We have rigorous processes in place to assess legal requests and object when appropriate.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still playing in theaters; to date, the movie has grossed $198.1 million in U.S. theaters and $448 million worldwide. Despite the film’s increased scope (and reportedly an increased budget of some $200 million), plus its status as the big introduction of new MCU villain Kang the Conqueror, those numbers aren’t even good enough to make Quantumania the highest-grossing film in the Ant-Man franchise. (It’s still got well over $150 million to go before it catches Ant-Man and the Wasp — and at the rate ticket sales are going, it doesn’t look like it’s going to get there.)

Unconventional Superhero Movies That Totally Missed The Mark