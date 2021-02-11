A reported kidnapping led to officials shutting down Interstate 25 near Casper on Wednesday.

According to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a report at roughly 2:20 p.m. that a man had kidnapped a woman and her child. A short time later, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper located them in a white Audi in the southbound lane parked on the side of the interstate near Midwest.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigations Sgt. Taylor Courtney said Thursday that officials received reports that the man had threatened a shootout with law enforcement.

Once law enforcement arrived, the adult female was able to get out of the vehicle and to safety. Law enforcement on the scene were able to convince the man to put the child outside of the vehicle.

A short time after that, the man gave himself up to law enforcement, roughly an hour after the call came in.

The interstate was reopened at roughly 3:30 p.m., Courtney said.

There is no threat to the public and it is an isolated incident. No arrests have been made.

However, the man was taken into custody and is at a facility receiving treatment. Courtney said mental health and drug use are being looked into as contributing to the incident.

Officials aren't identifying those involved. Courtney did say the man had what appeared to be a small self-inflicted wound from a sharp object.

No one was injured in the isolated incident. There is no threat to the public.