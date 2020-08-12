Reports: Americans Receiving Masks They Didn’t Order from China

As if 2020 couldn't get any stranger, there are now reports of people receiving face masks in the mail that they didn't order. Police are advising that if this happens, you need to dispose of the masks and not attempt to use them.

I saw this first shared by the Tazewell County Virginia Sheriff's Department on Facebook.

This has now been reported by many news agencies around the country including Penn Live, Fox 8, WBRC, and NBC 2. So far, it appears that most reports are coming from Virginia and Florida, but the mysterious seeds that were reported a few weeks ago eventually ended up being received here in Wyoming after other locations received them first.

It's important to remember that if you receive anything you didn't order, authorities recommend not using the item. Better safe than sorry.