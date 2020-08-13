With her bodycam running, you see this California police officer racing to the rescue of a man in a wheelchair who somehow had become stuck on train tracks, with a train coming his way.

Like a scene from a movie, she pulls him to safety a split second before the train passed.

This police officer from Lodi needs more than just a medal. Her name is Erica Urrea and she just happened to be in the area when she spotted the man stuck between the lowered crossing guards and not able to move his wheelchair over the tracks.

Lodi Police Twitter