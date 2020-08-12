A new event is coming to the Casper Events Center for the month of August.

307 Fest will be taking place outside on Wednesday, August 26th. The official Casper Events Center Facebook & Twitter pages announced this free event earlier today (August 12th, 2020).

Mark your calendars for 307 Fest - a food truck rally and WYO Vendor showcase on the grounds of the Casper Events Center on August 26th starting at 4 pm. Free admission. More information coming soon!

Spots are still available for food trucks and other Wyoming-based vendors. For more information on vendor booths and availability, contact the Casper Events Center at 307-235-8456.

Earlier today, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon increased the maximum number of people allowed at an outdoor event to no more than 1000.