ROAD TRIP ALERT: All National Parks Free Saturday

If you’re looking for an excuse to road trip this weekend, I may have found one. All our national parks are free this Saturday.

Thanks to Thrillist for the reminder about this. Thanks to the fact that Saturday, September 28 is National Public Lands Day, the NPS has waived entrance fees.

That means you can wander into Yellowstone National Park and/or Grand Teton National Park or road trip it to Rocky Mountain National Park and only have to pay for your food and gas. Nice.

One of the awesome things about living in Wyoming is the fact that the sights you see on the journey to our national parks is almost as good as the parks themselves just like this windshield pic we snapped on our way to Yellowstone this summer.