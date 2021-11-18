Watch a Wounded Veteran Help Other Veterans Climb Grand Teton

If you think your life is full of challenges you can't conquer, you need to watch this. It's the inspiring story of a veteran wounded in war helping other veterans to overcome the challenge of climbing Grand Teton.

Will Strathmann shared a video telling the story of DJ, a man who lost his eye and suffered other injuries in war who reaches out to help other veterans. This is one of the most captivating videos I've watched this year.

Get our free mobile app

As many of the veterans tell their stories in Will's video, you hear talk of isolation and loneliness. It's a reality for many veterans of war that they should never face alone. That's part of the outreach of this program which gets veterans in the outdoors and back to nature.

As one climber mentioned, this project helped her understand how small her problems were when she faced the massive scale of Grand Teton. Perspective is a powerful teacher.

As Paradox Sports mention, climbing Grand Teton is one of the most iconic climbs you can complete. Their climb happened in September this year and the dates are yet to be determined for 2022.

You won't hear the word "handicapped" or "injured" when they talk about their veterans. They talk about how those that face the challenges these veterans face are "adaptive" as they have all made adjustments of some type to move forward in life just like climbers have to adapt to conditions making their way up Grand Teton.

While previous climbing experience is required, the trek is free for veterans. If you have a heart to help, you can become what they call an "adaptive advocate" to support their efforts to help others.