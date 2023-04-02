Rocky Mountain Power Crews on Stand-By, Ready to Respond Around the Clock

Rocky Mountain Power announce that they are monitoring the winter storm system moving into Wyoming from midnight Monday into Tuesday evening, with the potential to create weather-related power outages.

"As a reminder, treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. Customers should avoid both downed trees and powerlines as well as keep pets far away from those areas."

The storm will bring a combination of heavy snow along the Wasatch Front and across Central and Southern Wyoming. The combination of high winds in Wyoming from Casper to Evanston will create blizzard conditions, strong winds will accompany the front Monday afternoon.

Rocky Mountain Power has crews on stand-by and ready to respond around the clock in restoration efforts. It is important for all customers to report power outages as it assists crews in pinpointing the cause and facilitates restoration efforts. Those impacted can call Customer Care at 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text out to 759677 and receive updates during the restoration process.

Customers can access the Rocky Mountain Power outage map at rockymountainpower.net/outages. Additional information about preparing for outages and what to do if an outage occurs is available at rockymountainpower.net.

Epic Snow Day - Jan. 3rd, 2023