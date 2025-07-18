Midwest to Dazzle at ‘Salt Creek Days’ Fireworks Event This August

Fireworks aren't only for the 4th of July celebrations.

Salt Creek Days is coming soon!

Salt Creek Days is celebrating the 38th anniversary of the event, which begins on Thursday, August 7th and goes through Sunday, August 10th.

Here are the details for the fireworks kickoff event.

WHEN - Thursday, August 7th, 2025 | Starting around 10:00 pm (when it gets dark)

WHERE - Midwest, Wyoming (40 miles north of Casper)

COST - Free for all ages (no cost to park at the cooling pond)

Please keep in mind that the cooling pond is the best spot to watch the show and enjoy music.

Check out the flyer below for the other events taking place during the 4-day event.

The Gas Plant Road will be closed between the cooling pond and gas plant approximately fifteen minutes before the show starts, so please plan accordingly.

The staff expresses to event goers to please refrain from bringing any personal fireworks to the event.

There is your chance to just sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

