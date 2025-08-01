WYDOT Issues Powerful Reminder About Traffic Safety Ahead of Sturgis Rally

Today is the first day of the 85th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in our neighboring state of South Dakota.

With that in mind, the Wyoming Department of Transportation shared a very powerful message about travel to both Wyoming drivers and out of state visitors.

The WYDOT District 2 Facebook posted the following message yesterday (Thursday, July 31st, 2025), which stated:

Tomorrow is the first day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. That means for the past several days you've probably seen an increase in motorcycle traffic throughout the state and along highways such as U.S. 85, Interstate 25 and WYO 387.

Sturgis concludes on Aug. 10 so the increase in motorcycle traffic will continue throughout our state as people from all over the country (and world) explore beyond the rally.

Let's keep an eye out for them, and if you're riding through our beautiful state, drive according to the law, and your ability. Sturgis safely, and Wyoming safely too!

According to data gleaned from the North American Community Hub Statistics, there were 107 reported motorcycle fatalities in Wyoming in 2024. There have already been 2 so far this year, so this message is essential to everyone traveling on our highways and byways.

We share these roads. Keep a watchful eye out for motorcyclists.

