Crews Respond To Garbage Can Fire At Natrona County High School

UPDATE: 9:53 a.m.

Devin Garvin, with Casper Fire-EMS, said firefighters were called dispatched to NCHS shortly after 8 a.m. for a reported garbage can fire in the girls' bathroom.

By the time crews arrived on the scene, the fire had already been extinguished. Firefighters reportedly arrived to find light smoke in the girls' bathroom and some smoldering trash in a garbage can.

No one was injured and there was no damage to the building.

"Recently, reports have emerged across the country of students damaging school bathrooms in relation to social media posts and challenges," a Casper Fire-EMS news release says. "Casper Fire-EMS would like to take this opportunity to remind residents that fire is a tool and should not be played with or experimented with.

"Casper Fire-EMS urges parents to talk to their teenagers about the dangers and consequences of playing with fire."

Students and staff are safe at Natrona County High School Thursday morning after a fire alarm was activated.

Natrona County School District spokesperson Tanya Southerland says operations are resuming as normal after Casper Fire-EMS responded to the high school.

Southerland called the evacuation a precautionary measure.