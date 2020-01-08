Science Says to Reduce Stress at Work, Get a Plant

Is work stressing you out? Science says you should get some type of plant to mellow you out.

I found info about this on Eureka Alert. It's based on a study called "Potential of a Small Indoor Plant on the Desk for Reducing Office Workers' Stress". The scientific folks measured the heart rates before and after they put a plant where they could see it in their work space.

The story mentions that this doesn't need to be a solution for just individual workers. They recommend that business owners consider putting more plants in work areas to improve overall employee happiness.

I know that my mind is a bit twisted, but this whole thing reminded me of the Steve Martin movie "The Lonely Guy" where he recommends that all lonely people get a fern. Maybe he was onto something.