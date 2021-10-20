SEE: Exotic License Plates Turned Into Wyoming DMV

At the DMV in Casper, Wyoming is a display of license plates from around the world. I do mean all over. Though I could not find Japan or Russia. I'm sure those will arrive at some point.

These are plates that people turned in while getting their new Wyoming license plates.

I'm sure not everyone was originally from these places. Many might have been turned in by people from Wyoming who worked in these places then came back, bringing their vehicle with them.

No matter how it happened, there are vehicles in Wyoming that have spent time driving around some of the most far away and interesting places on earth.

HERE IS WHAT IS ON THE WALL AT THE DMV IN CASPER, WYOMING.

22 Exotic License Plates Turned Into This Wyoming DMV People from these fascinating places chose to move to Wyoming. Here are the license plates they turned in from the vehicles they brought.