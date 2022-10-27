PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed

The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025.

Get our free mobile app

"Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated.

The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make a license plate that is very, very Wyoming.

At the top of the plate is just the name of the state (and we didn't mean for that to rhyme, but it's fun that it did).

In the background is the Seal of Wyoming. The actual license plate number goes on top of the seal, broken up by the Wyoming logo of a cowboy riding a bucking bronco.

And at the bottom is the website for Travel Wyoming, along with the tagline, 'That's WY.'

All in all, its a design that combines all of the best parts of Wyoming.