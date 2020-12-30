SEE: Wyoming’s Worst Tourist Attraction

I found an article titled Worst Tourist Attractions In Every State. Right there at the top of the list was Wyoming's own Green River Intergalactic Spaceport.

I wrote about this place a while ago. You can click on this link to see photos and watch a video on the place. Trust me, it's worth it.

The "Official Designation" of this spaceport comes from back in 1994 when the remnants of a comet were about to slam into the planet Jupiter. Some folks in Green River were worried that those living on Jupiter might need to escape their planet for someplace safe. They decided to open their little dirt strip airport and extend an invitation.

To our knowledge, no one from Jupiter took them up on the offer. TO OUR KNOWLEDGE. I just want to make that part clear.

The space port is actually listed on Google Maps. It is also listed on charts used by pilots.

The site is officially closed to the public, unless being used for aviation - or space aliens. Folks are now having fun posting signs and parking other odd and fun space alien stuff - like one might find in Roswell, New Mexico.

OKAY - So lets say this really is Wyoming's "WORST" tourist attraction. That means I have so see it in person. I might even land a plane on that runway just to say that I did.

Think of how interesting it would be to drive all the way the hell out to the middle of NOTHING so see the crappiest tourist attraction in the state - just so you can stand there and say -- YUP! This is just the worst. --- I'm going to do it.