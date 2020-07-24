Shipping Container Home in Boulder for Sale at Over $3 Million

It's nearly 4,000 square feet, with four bedrooms and great views. Thing is, it's made mostly of shipping containers. Is that too hip for the price?

It may not be the only home built using shipping containers in Boulder (it IS Boulder,) but it does hold the claim as to being the very first one having done so.

For $3.15 million, it could be yours. Definitely not mine. I wouldn't mind the views, the 500-foot deck, and the location (at the base of Flagstaff Mountain,) but with its second level being made of shipping containers... I think it's just too 'Boulder-like' for me.

Take a look at all the photos with Compass Reality HERE.

[Source: BusinessDen.com]