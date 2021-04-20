WATCH: Mountain Lion Pays A Close Visit To Woman’s Boulder Home

How many people can say they've gotten THIS close to a mountain lion?

The video above, via Gillian Russell on Twitter, shows footage of Russell's crazy close encounter with a mountain lion who seemingly got quite close to her home off Lee Hill Road in Boulder.

People rarely get more than a brief glimpse of mountain lions in the wild — so this instance of a mountain lion casually making its way around the Boulder foothills is rather rare.. and thrilling.

Get our free mobile app

It might not be super common to encounter a mountain lion in this fashion, but it's definitely possible (clearly) - and it's smart to be prepared, should it ever happen. If you ever have a encounter with a mountain lion that comes around your home, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says to take action (i.e; yell at it through through the window, bang pots and pans together, set off your car alarm) and haze it away.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife also curated a video that further demonstrates what you should do if you encounter a mountain lion; to watch CPW's video, click here.

Other recommendations for staying safe during a mountain lion encounter via CPW include:

Do not approach a mountain lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation - give them a way to escape

a mountain lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation - give them a way to escape Stay calm if you come across a mountain lion

if you come across a mountain lion Stop or back away slowly , if you can do it safely. Running may stimulate a lion's instinct to chase and attack

, if you can do it safely. Running may stimulate a lion's instinct to chase and attack Fight back if a lion attacks you. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back