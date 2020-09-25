Watch a Moose Take a Severe Dislike to a Very Expensive Car

Attention drivers, it is rutting season. That means if you put your car in the same zip code as a moose, you run the risk of this happening. It's a moose who took a very severe dislike to a Mercedes Benz.

This happened in Colorado near Boulder. CBS Denver shared some video from Chris Devlin who realized too late that his car was too close to a bull moose.

After watching Chris's car get abused, I decided to look up the approximate value of that Mercedes Benz. According to Kelley Blue Book, you're probably looking at a 6-figure vehicle there. But, Chris was wise to just let the bull have his way with the car as a 1,600 pound bull moose in rutting season (or out of rutting season) would likely end your life quickly if it decided to leave the car alone and come after you.