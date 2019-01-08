You spend the first 18 years of your life being taught how to do things which includes going to school and graduating. Some go on to further that education by going to college or a trade school. But how could you possibly learn everything you need to know to be successful in life all before the age of 30? It seems impossible, right? Well, here are some pretty crucial subjects that are left out in education not just in Wyoming, but the entire US education system.

Taxes are a huge one that you don't get taught at all in any Wyoming school and for it is a pretty major part of adulthood you would think that would be a top priority to make sure kids leaving high school know all of the in's and outs of and deductions that affect them throughout their different career choices.

Taking care of your home/cooking/cleaning. All of these things are important as you grow up and move into a place of your own. But not all of these are taught whether it be by a teacher or by a set of parents.

Living in such a technological age it's important to know how to represent yourself not only online but in person too. This is one of those things that should be discussed in multiple situations.