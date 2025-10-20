Wyoming, Stop Freaking Out: Snapchat Isn’t Going Anywhere

You may have noticed a massive outage on some of your favorites apps between the hours of 3:00 am this morning (October 20th, 2025), until about noon today.

What apps were affected?

Several apps were affected by the AWS outage, including Snapchat, Roblox, McDonald's, Fortnite, Verizon, Venmo and Coinbase, according to a report by The Associated Press.

What does AWS stand for?

AWS is the Amazon Web Service. The outage caused global internet issues.

How did this outage affect Snapchat?

Many Snapchat users were unable to login, send messages and/or see locations of their friends via the app. This, of course, lead to a panic, as the majority of users are between the ages of 18 and 24.

A fake message has begun to go viral.

The fake message says something along the lines of:

Official warning from Snapchat management. Starting tonight, all accounts that don't send this message to 20 people within 2 hours will be automatically suspended! Confirmed by the support team due to a new update to the Terms of Use. Send it before you lose your account!

As of this moment, Snapchat has not issued an official statement (or a policy update), related to this claim. That being said, users are advised not to forward these types of messages either report them as spam or ignore them altogether.

Users are always advised to verify updates only through Snapchat’s official website or verified accounts. For more updates, you can follow them on X (formerly known as Twitter), by clicking here and their support page here.

Will you have to pay for Snapchat?

The app is free, however you may have to pay to keep your Memories in the future.

On Friday, September 26th, 2025, a message from Team Snapchat stated:

For the vast majority of Snapchatters, who have less than 5GB of Memories, nothing will change. For Snapchatters with more than 5GB of Memories, meaning thousands of Snaps, we are rolling out new options to upgrade and increase storage. The introductory Memories Storage Plans offer 100GB, 250GB with Snapchat+, or 5TB with Snapchat Platinum.

If you were wondering about the prices, they start at $1.99 for 100GB and go as high as $14.00 for 5TB. Free users with more than 5GB of stored content will eventually need to upgrade or lose their data after a 12-month grace period. Team Snapchat has assured users, they will still be able to download their Memories directly to their devices.

