SpaceX Interview -Their First Manned Flight (AUDIO)

America has not launched a human crew since 2011. Now, NASA steps aside to let the private sector take the mission. SpaceX will launch The Dragon into orbit in just a few days.

For the first time in human history every section of the rocket will be recovered and the capsule will land near where it took off, without parachutes. None are needed.

The capsule is large, compared to the old NASA ones, and the controls are all touch screen.

We have entered a new era.

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:33 p.m. EDT May 27, from Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

In the interview, below, Glenn Woods interviews SpaceX consultant (Senior Advisor) and former NASA Astronaut Garrett Reisman is the only astronaut who helped build the program and design the actual rockets and new spacesuits.

Reisman was selected by NASA as a mission specialist astronaut in 1998. His first mission was aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 2008, which dropped him off for a 95 day mission aboard the International Space Station after which he returned to Earth aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery. His second mission was aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2010, which returned him to the Space Station. During these missions, he performed 3 spacewalks, operated the Space Station Robot Arm and was a flight engineer aboard the Space Shuttle. After leaving NASA in 2011, Reisman joined SpaceX where he worked for Elon Musk and prepared SpaceX for human spaceflight as the Director of Space Operations. He stepped down from his full-time position at SpaceX in May of 2018 and in June 2018 he became a Professor of Astronautical Engineering in the Viterbi School at USC. He continues to support SpaceX as a Senior Advisor.

INTERVIEW BELOW