Severe Storms Possible In SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Saturday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of severe thunderstorms in far southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Saturday afternoon.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Heads up! We could be looking at severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into the evening hours across the Nebraska Panhandle. The Storm Prediction Center has a "Slight Risk" area identified for much of the Nebraska Panhandle Saturday afternoon. Low level southeast winds are expected to develop across Kansas and Nebraska that will act as a pump to bring increased low level moisture into the Panhandle during the day Saturday. We'll have to watch to see how far west this low level moisture gets, so this "Slight Risk" area may be pulled further west in later updates. Large hail and strong downburst winds are the primary hazards with these storms. Keep an eye on the weather forecast the next 24 hours for future updates on this developing event.