Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/20/20 – 5/22/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Marc Alden -- public intoxication, interference with a police officer

Doriann Calvery -- serve jail time

Kooper Cavender -- hold for WSP

Monique Chavez -- district court bench warrant

Ronald Clark -- driving while under the influence, registration violation, auto insurance violation, no tail lights, driving while under suspension, driving without required ignition interlock device

Brian Cook -- failure to comply

John Gallaway -- criminal warrant

Gerald Hamlin -- courtesy hold

Amber Harris -- marijuana possession

Elias Jimenez -- failure to appear x2, failure to comply

Colten Johnstone -- serve jail time

Jerome Layton -- failure to comply

Christopher Lull -- domestic battery

Cody McCormick -- serve jail time

Rufus McCormick -- public intoxication prohibited, controlled substance possession

Ashley Moyte -- failure to comply

Phoebe Soundingsides -- methamphetamine possession, interference, county warrant/hold for agency

James Taylor -- public intoxication prohibited, hold for probation and parole

Cody Thornton -- failure to appear, marijuana possession

Nathaniel Vanbuskirk -- failure to comply x2, criminal warrant

Michael Vega -- driving while under suspension, driving without required ignition interlock device, failure to comply driving while under the influence

Hosea White -- open container in vehicle, driver's license violation, interference

Ash'Lynn Wittig-Keefe -- county warrant

Ashley Workman -- serve jail time

Johnathan Wright -- hold for CAC, contract hold/billing