Spectrum Reporting Outages for Casper Customers Until This Afternoon

Casper Spectrum customers that have cable, mobile and/or internet from the provider, may be noticing disruptions in service.

If you enrolled in the "automatic contact back system", you may have received a message that stated:

Spectrum Service Alert: There is a service outage. Our technicians are working on the problem. We estimate that your service will be restored by 01:30 PM.

The outage appears to be mainly affecting residents on the east side of town, especially in the area from the Eastridge Mall to Kelly Walsh High School.

In the past, Spectrum has stated that you will receive credit if your service outage lasts 4 hours or longer. If you are eligible, you will be contacted after the outage is resolved.

