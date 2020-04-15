Stalled Semis, Winter Conditions Close Stretch of I-80 in SE Wyo.

4:06 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 and U.S. 30 between Laramie and Cheyenne have been reopened.

2:00 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 and U.S. 30 between Laramie and Cheyenne have been closed in both directions.

As of 1:58 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Stalled semis and winter conditions have closed eastbound Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne.

Eastbound U.S. 30 between Laramie and Cheyenne is also closed.

As of 1:32 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation didn't have an estimate on when the roads might reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.

