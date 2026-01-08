From Casper to Center Stage: Statik G Releases a Pair of New Projects

There is nothing that makes my musician's soul happier than seeing Wyomingites making moves and living out their dreams, even when it takes them outside of our beautiful state.

That is the case with former Casper resident, rapper and singer, Statik G. After relocating to Denver, Colorado from the Cowboy State, he is now operating out of Phoenix, Arizona. As of late, he has been genre-bending. In December of 2024, he released a contemporary country album titled "Uptown Blues". Last year (2025), he expanded even further dropping a rock project called "Delirium" and a hip-hop album, "Somewhere in the Fire". The lead single off the latter, "Whistle", features legendary southern rap artist, Project Pat.

Statik, whose real name is Derek Jensen, has been constantly evolving with his music. I spoke to him about his recent projects and he stated:

I’d been building these two albums as well as my last album, uptown blues and my next album, euphoria over the last two years. It’s been a crazy ride bringing out my country, rap, and rockstar sides and being authentic in each lane.

All his music is currently streaming on all major platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Amazon Music). Also, make sure to check out his ode to his Wyoming roots, "Good Morning Wyoming".

