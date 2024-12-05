Former Casper Rapper ‘Statik G’ Releases New Country-themed Album

The Hip-Hop music genre has never been synonymous Wyoming, but that doesn't mean we haven't had our fair share of talented musicians that were either born here or spent a significant amount time in our great state.

That is the case with the now Colorado-based emcee, Statik G.

Statik, whose government name is Derrek Jensen, has been doing the rap thing for quite some time now, but his latest project is vastly different from his previous works. The new project, entitled "Uptown Blues" is a contemporary country album.

Statik G Statik G loading...

"Uptown Blues" has an interesting fusion of multiple musical genres. While it's heavily country based, it also has elements of rap, rock and roll, as well as even Christian influences, showcasing Statik G's growth as an artist.

I recently had the pleasure of talking to Statik about the album and he said:

It took me a long time to realize it but in life we have lessons or blessings. And wisdom, is when you learn that every lesson is a blessing. I used to think I was self made but the farther I go the easier it is to see.. I’m not self made.. I’m God Made. And ‘Uptown Blues’ is a testament to that.

Get our free mobile app

The album was originally released on Friday, November 22nd, 2024, but it has already garnered over 290,000 streams in less than a month!

The lead song (and one of my personal favorite tracks off the album), Drunk On You, is quickly becoming a hit single.

It's always a breathe of fresh air seeing former Casperites (and all Wyomingites, past and present), following their dreams, and Statik G is just another in a long line of musical talent to make the Cowboy State proud.

Make sure to give him the follow on social media at:

"Uptown Blues" is now available on all your favorite streaming platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, etc.). Show some love and give it a listen.

13 Now Defunct Casper Bars - Then & Now Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke