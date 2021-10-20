Authorities in Colorado say a stolen food truck may be in Wyoming.

According to a statement from the Jefferson County (Colorado) Sheriff's Office, the truck was stolen from a residence in Littleton on Saturday.

It's 8 feet wide by 18 feet long, white and has a large circular sticker with "Mile HI Island Grill" on each side. The trailer also contains commercial cooking equipment.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Director Jenny Fulton said the agency has received tips that the truck may be in the Cheyenne or Lusk area.

A GoFundMe established for the owner, Shaun Frederick has raised $15,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the GoFundMe page, the trailer was custom-built for Frederick because he is 6'8".

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Investigator T. Williams at twilliam@jeffco.us or call 303-271-5545.