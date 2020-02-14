Stranger Things 4 Trailer Shows Hopper is in Russia or Wyoming

For Valentine's Day, Netflix just did a big reveal about season 4 of Stranger Things. It shows that Hopper is alive and he's either in Russia or maybe Wyoming.

Check out the trailer and you'll see what I mean.

Yes, I know that the Netflix description on Twitter says...

From Russia with love...



But, boy does that weather look familiar or what? We've had snow dumped on us no less than 3 times the past week and

Plus, you'll notice Hopper is part of a crew working on a railroad and who has more railroads than Wyoming? Answer: nobody.

Back to Stranger Things season 4, might be a good idea to follow their official Twitter page to find out when we'll actually get to binge the newest season. There were lots of loose ends at the end of season 3 that need to be tied up.