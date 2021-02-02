Watch the Moment Entire Town is Covered by an Avalanche

It's good to know that you should never underestimate the power and capacity of an avalanche. A new video share shows the moment when an entire town found itself under snow.

This happened a few days ago in a small town in Russia. People could hear and see that an avalanche was in progress so they got out of vehicles to capture pics and video. They would learn the hard way that they were in fact in harms way.

Multiple news and video outlets have shared this story including Daily Motion and Unofficial Networks. As of today, there is no report on how many people were injured by this avalanche.

In Wyoming, we don't have many serious avalanche events each year, but it's good to remember that if you do find yourself in a potential avalanche area such as the many backcountry locations in the western part of the state that you remain aware of your surroundings. The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center is a good resource for risk levels and events. They do happen here like this avalanche near Afton in 2019.

Snowmobiles also were caught up in a Bighorn avalanche a few years ago and shared video of what it looked like.

