Watch Wyoming Snowmobiler Get Caught in Avalanche and Survive

If you've ever had the pleasure of riding a snowmobile, you know there are few things in life that are more fun than that. If you've ridden in the backcountry of Wyoming, you also understand the avalanche danger. One Wyoming snowmobiler has shared video and his story about an avalanche he was caught up in, but lived to tell the tale.

Friends of the Bridger-Teton shared this guy's story about what happened to him a couple years ago. He shared that he didn't sense any danger that day. Everything looked safe and normal, but that didn't remove the real danger under his sled. It led to him being quite literally carried down the mountain by a wall of snow and ending up buried for a long time. His name is Rob.

When he references his "avy bag", Rob is talking about part of the avalanche safety pack every single backcountry skier/snowmobiler should have with them every time they adventure. It helped him end up closer to the surface so his rescuers could get to him before it was too late.

Rob also mentions how he now never fails to check the avalanche report about risks before he heads to the mountains. The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center is constantly updating conditions. This time of year, you're almost always dealing with at least a moderate chance of avalanches. It's also not unusual to see red warnings about imminent slides.

Fortunately Rob survived his avalanche close call and is around to offer this cautionary video and his words of advice.

