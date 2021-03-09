Watch a Snowmobile Get Massive Air at Togwotee Mountain Lodge

It appears that there is less gravity at Wyoming's Togwotee Mountain Lodge. The reason I theorize this is thanks to new video of a snowmobiler getting massive air on the mountain.

You've probably heard or seen the disclaimer "Kids, don't try this at home". Well, you can add "don't try this on the mountain" to that statement. Or anywhere. This is obviously a pro snowmobiler attempting this jump. Massive doesn't even begin to describe it. The snow at Togwotee Mountain Lodge should be proud.

Get our free mobile app

I'd like to know how these dudes practice this. Snoriders shared an article about how to jump a snowmobile and one of the tips the mentioned kind of proves my point:

The art of jumping is less about jumping and more about landing

That's my point. You only have to land wrong once to not get a second chance. When they reference "moon booter" in the status, I can only guess that they're referring to the fact that this snowmobiler is way closer to the moon now than the rest of us. No matter what it really refers to, this guy and machine got some massive air.

If you're new to Wyoming, Togwotee has some pretty rad hills. You can check out their official website for details and directions.

MUST SEE: John Dutton's Yellowstone Ranch is Real and Here are 12 Pics