The Casper Mountain Fire District says Natrona County Sheriff's deputies have confirmed a small avalanche took place on Casper Mountain's Lookout Point.

Officials say that the recent winter storm has created "perfect" avalanche conditions in the area.

"I know many of us are out on snowmobiles, skis or snowshoes," fire district Chief Lisa Evers wrote on social media. "Please just keep situational awareness. If on a snowmobile, try to avoid sharp turns on top of possibly unstable snow."

Evers says a WYDOT auger is slowly working its way up Casper Mountain Road.