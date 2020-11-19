This Bear Is Better At Basketball Than Her Human Friend

Watching animals doing human-like tasks is always fun to see. It's even better when they excel at said tasks better than their human counterparts.

That is the case with this three and half year old, female Kamchatka brown bear named Marta. In the video below, you can see her playing catch with a basketball with her human "friend". The encounter is the funniest thing I've seen this week.

This video was initially shot in Novosibirsk, Russia on September 20th, 2020. While we definitely don't encourage people to play with bears in America, especially not in our national parks (like Yellowstone), Kamchatka brown bears are generally not dangerous to humans. According to Wikipedia, only 1% of all encounters result in an attack.

Considering the facial this women took with the basketball, some might actually call this an attack. After watching the 7-second video over and over (at least 20 times), I can't really determine if the women used her head on purpose or if she's just that bad at playing catch. Either way, it looked painful. It didn't stop me from laughing hysterically though.