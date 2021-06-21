Strawberry Moon A Risin’ Over Wyoming

If you've never studied the moon, you may not be aware that there are different names for the moon at different times. For instance, June has the "Strawberrry Moon" and is typically the last full moon of spring or first of summer. Don't be alarmed though, there won't be a large red berry floating in the sky, it's just a name.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac the use of "Strawberry Moon" many Native American's used the term as a way to mark the June strawberries being ready to be harvested. Maybe you've heard it as the Egg Laying Moon or Hatching Moon they've been used for the June moon, hinting about many animal babies during this time. Another name is Honey Moon...the phrase honeymoon has been linked to the June moon too, possibly because so many people get married in the month of June. Folklore says that because of the growing moon and flowing tide are a lucky time to marry. Keep that in mind if you're planning to get hitched in the next couple years.

2021 has been quite the year for moons and other interesting things happening in the sky, but the Strawberry Moon will be the last super moon of the year (depending on which scientist you ask). Meaning, the moon will seem a bit bigger and brighter than normal due to the moon being at the closest to Earth in it's orbit.

The Strawberry Moon will be Thursday June 24th from 9:14 p.m. in the Southwest Sky and brighten up the sky until it goes to bed at 5:05 am on June 25th. It may be a great idea to grab the family, a telescope and out to check it out.

Here is a video that will explain the name a little more and some other "moon terms" that you may be interested in learning before you head out and sky gaze in the Wyoming Summer Sky!