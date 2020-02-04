‘Stuck- Casper’ Facebook Group Aims To Help Stranded Motorists

The latest Wyoming winter storm shut down the majority of the city yesterday and a lot of residents are still dealing with the aftermath. Enter Stuck- Casper.

Stuck- Casper is a public group on Facebook that has a unique, but simple goal: to help local residents get unstuck from the elements.

So far, the group has just over 230 members, but again, it is a public group, so anyone can join.

I personally think this is a genius idea, because you can't always depend on friends and family (for instance, if they're at work or out of town), and a lot of people see social media alerts more often.

Casper is really awesome about helping out its people in need and this is just another tool to continue to do good deeds.

For more information on Stuck- Casper or to join the group, click here.