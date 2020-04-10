Watch: Howling in Casper Inspired a Real Howl on Casper Mountain

Howling every night in Casper has become a very popular thing. There is a video that was just shared from Casper Mountain that shows your howling inspired a real howl up there.

This was captured Thursday night overlooking Casper. It looks like it was taken from the Garden Creek area. Pay special attention to the howl at around the 24 second mark.

Yes, your efforts have been noticed by real dogs. Know that they are now howling along with you.

In case you haven't heard, Howl for Casper is a Facebook group that has over 8,900 members as of today. The idea is to howl to show support for health care workers and front line heroes that are battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Love the fact that this has caught on in such an overwhelming way that even the dogs are impressed. Well done, Casper.

