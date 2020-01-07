Study: Many Adults Can’t Stop Working Even When They’re at Home

Do you have a hard time leaving work behind when you go home? There's a new study that shows an alarming number of adults cannot stop working even when they're not at work.

Study Finds shared news of what they refer to as a workaholic epidemic. According to their story, 4 in 10 adults don't stop working long after the regular work day is done. They said that only 3% of people actually leave work when their shift is over.

The numbers get worse the deeper you dig into what they found. 10% of people responding to this survey said they had taken a work-related phone call at an inappropriate time. Almost 2 out of every 3 people look at work-related emails and projects over the weekend.

This study actually inspired me to take a hard look at my own work habits to see if I'm a worse offender than I thought. I found that I really do have a hard time leaving work behind when I'm not supposed to be working. Some things like managing our social media platforms require after hours time for sure. But, in addition I found myself doing research for upcoming shows when I frankly should have been paying more attention to my family.

What about you? Do you find it hard to leave work at work or have you managed to compartmentalize your work/regular life routine in a healthy way?