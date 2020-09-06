Taco Bell Says ‘Adios’ to Mexican Pizza and 11 More Menu Items
The biggest outcry seems to be surrounding the Mexican Pizza. The reasoning seems to be around the Taco Bell carbon footprint.
Taco Bell has said that on November 5, 2020, 12 items will be permanently removed from their menu. The nixed items include the Mexican Pizza, Pico de Gallo, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, items containing shredded chicken, and several more.
Turns out the Mexican Pizza is causing a lot of waste. Taco Bell said, "currently, Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S." Yikes, that is a lot, considering it's typically devoured in about 6 late night minutes.
Pico de Gallo will be replaced but plain tomatoes, not sure we will miss that minuscule amount of onion and cilantro.
9News reports:
The 12 items Taco Bell removed from their menu in August
TACOS, BURRITOS & SPECIALTIES
- Grilled Steak Soft Taco
- 7-Layer Burrito (Can still be recreated through the app or online)
- Quesarito (Remains available to order through the app or online)
- Nachos Supreme
CRAVINGS VALUE
- Beefy Fritos Burrito®
- Spicy Tostada
- Triple Layer Nachos
- Spicy Potato Soft Taco
SNACKS
- Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes
- Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)
- Chips & Dips
BREAKFAST
- Mini Skillet Bowl