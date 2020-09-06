Taco Bell Says ‘Adios’ to Mexican Pizza and 11 More Menu Items

The biggest outcry seems to be surrounding the Mexican Pizza. The reasoning seems to be around the Taco Bell carbon footprint.

Taco Bell has said that on November 5, 2020, 12 items will be permanently removed from their menu. The nixed items include the Mexican Pizza, Pico de Gallo, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, items containing shredded chicken, and several more.

Turns out the Mexican Pizza is causing a lot of waste. Taco Bell said, "currently, Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S." Yikes, that is a lot, considering it's typically devoured in about 6 late night minutes.

Pico de Gallo will be replaced but plain tomatoes, not sure we will miss that minuscule amount of onion and cilantro.

9News reports: