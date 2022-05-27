Take A Look At Central Wyoming’s 2022 Spring Branding

It's Spring branding season.

For many of us, that means weekends full of mud, dust, early mornings, late nights, and a whole lot of other messy work.

But, there is a sense of pride that comes from a day spent out on the prairie, working side by side with your family and friends, taking care of animals, and dreaming of the future you're creating for your family.

Even if you're like my family and don't have your own herd of cattle, and help out neighbors and friends instead, there is still that same sense of pride.

One of my favorite things about the Spring Branding is that no one is too young, too old, or too inexperienced to help.

In many of the pictures below, you can see Cowboys and Cowgirls watching and learning, or doing smaller jobs to help.

If you look closely you'll see the older generation guiding them and teaching them the skills they'll need in the future.

If you've never been to a branding you may be wondering what exactly is going on, and how all of this helps to keep the herd healthy.

Spring branding is an opportunity for ranchers to check on every cow in their herd. They catch all the calves that were born that year, brand them so they know where they belong, give them vaccinations, and if they are bulls...cut them and turn them into steers.

If any of the calves seem injured or sick this is a time when they are given the medical attention they need to heal.

Each branding looks a bit different, and it's always run to attend a few and learn new tricks of the trade.

If you have any branding pictures or videos you'd like to share with us, we'd love to see them.

