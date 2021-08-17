Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2021 Season

After taking time off for COVID it's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday, at the smoke-free Beacon Club!

We’re back Thursday nights for the FAll 2021 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $1.6 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.

Join us on Thursday nights starting September 9th – there will be multiple chances to win $500 in the bottle draw just for being in the room, and Tito’s will generously give the same amount to EACH of our charities to start them off and there is a FREE Tito’s cocktail for everyone 21+.

The Beacon is smoke-free and this event is family-friendly so gather up your entire crew and show up for live auctions, the infamous Lucky Duck game, 50/50 raffles, and lots of fun and surprises along the way.

The party starts at 5 each night, and the live auction gets underway around 6:30.

Here’s who you’ll be helping out this Fall at Thankful Thursday:

September 9th Jason's Friends: Created in 1996, the formation and philosophy of Jason’s Friends Foundation was inspired by the life of Rocky and Lisa Eades’ son Jason William Eades (April 7, 1986 – November 11, 1995). Jason’s Friends Foundation assists families across the state of Wyoming with children from birth through the age of 20 who have been diagnosed with cancer, brain tumors, or spinal cord tumors. They are here to spare the family the threat of a financial crisis arising in the midst of their medical emergency. They provide financial support where possible and focus on each family’s individual situation.

September 16th Community Action: Community Action Partnership is a national, 501(c)3 nonprofit membership organization that provides technical assistance, training, and other resources to Community Action Agencies, nonprofit and public groups funded by the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG), a federal program that allocates funding to states to connect Americans to greater opportunity. The nation’s Community Action Agencies embody our nation’s spirit of hope, change people’s lives, and improve communities.

September 23rd: Olivia Caldwell Foundation: The Olivia Caldwell Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in November 2013 in honor of Olivia Caldwell to fund pediatric cancer research and programs. heir mission is to fund life-saving research and programs to improve the lives of children battling complicated medical conditions in Wyoming.

September 30th Iris Clubhouse: The Iris Clubhouse provides opportunities and resources for friendship, employment, housing, and education in a caring and safe environment. Our members have the opportunity for recovery and can participate as valued and respected members of society. The mission of Iris Clubhouse is to save lives, remove barriers and build success stories for people with mental illness. We will do this through meaningful work, employment opportunities, education, and access to effective services and supports.

October 7th Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps: For over sixty years, the Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps has been at the cutting edge of the marching arts. It is their mission to provide a youth activity with positive educational experiences that promote the growth and development of specific life skills consistent with the Trooper Tradition of Excellence.

October 14th The Nic: The Nic's mission is to collect, preserve, and exhibit the work of contemporary artists and present it to the community as a vital source of inspiration and education. They value being a center for creativity, self-expression, and cultural dialogue, making The NIC a place where individuals can become connected to the larger community in which they live and work.

October 21st Meals on Wheels: Natrona County Meals On Wheels is a member of Meals on Wheels America, a national non-profit whose goal is to end hunger among senior citizens across the country. Natrona County Meals On Wheels shares that same goal. Each Monday through Friday, meals are delivered to seniors in our community who are homebound or unable to prepare food for themselves. However, our volunteers deliver more than hot, nutritious meals to our clients; they also provide well-being checks and friendly social interaction.

October 28th Casper's Children Theater: The Casper Children’s Theatre offers the best in education and performance for young performers ages 4-18. Throughout the year they offer a wide range of workshops, musical performances, play performances, and educational opportunities for our students.

November 4th Host Orphans Worldwide: Host Orphans Worldwide is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit, volunteer-run organization that brings orphan children to the United States during the summer, and over Christmas holidays, to provide cultural exchange and respite, allowing the children to spend time with a loving American family.

November 11th NAMI Wyoming: NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI advocates for access to services, treatment, supports and research and is steadfast in its commitment to raising awareness and building a community of hope for all of those in need. NAMI Wyoming provides a variety of services to educate and support individuals, families, and caregivers whose lives are affected by mental illness.

November 18th Food For Thought Project: Wyoming Food for Thought Project began in October 2012 in response to a needed solution to the holes in the hunger safety net. Led by Jamie Purcell, Executive Director, Food for Thought seeks to work toward ending hunger as part of an overall community effort to alleviate poverty, through providing food accessibility resources, educating through workshops and classes, and empowering through SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, and more.

