Natrona County Arrest Log (8/12/21 – 8/16/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jonathan Albelo -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)

Manuel Armenta Serrano -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Weapons-Concealed, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Kenneth Avey -- Trespassing

Eric Bain -- Fail to Appear

Kraig Butler -- Hold for WSP

Jannell Cross -- Strangulation of household Member, Domestic battery

Robert Davenport -- Serve Jail Time

Bobby Davis -- Fail to Appear

Sean Diekemper -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Randy Ellis -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Jerry Fernandez -- Serving Weekends

Stirling Foster -- Serve Jail Time

Molly Gallagher -- Criminal Warrant, Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance

Karl Gustke -- District Court Bench Warrant

Junior Humphrey -- DWUI, Domestic assault, Simple Assault x2

Shane Humphrey -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession

Chloe Kraft -- Serve Jail Time

Kimberly Lebeau -- Hold for probation and Parole

Paula Litzin -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Timmy Lynn -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for Casper Municipal Court

Paul Mapes -- Trespassing

Tasha Meacham -- Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physical, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jordan Mitchell -- Hold for probation and Parole

Ricky Moore -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession, Compl Auto Insurance

James Nicholson -- Serve Jail Time

Travis Schaub -- Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Dacota Thompson -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Michael Wood -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Hailey Yeska -- Fail to Comply x2