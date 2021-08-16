Wyoming Ranked 2nd for Best Community Colleges in the Country

There are many excellent reasons why Wyoming is a great place to live, but now there is one more which involves higher education. The Cowboy State scored one of the highest ratings in the country for our community college system.

According to a recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, Wyoming is ranked 2nd overall on their "2021's States with the Best & Worst Community-College Systems". Only Hawaii scored higher.

In order to determine the best and worst community-college systems in the entire United States, WalletHub drew upon our analysis of 2021’s Best & Worst Community Colleges, which was conducted at the individual-school level across a sample of 685 institutions and 19 key metrics. It is also worth noting that overall, Casper College ranked 33rd in the country and 2nd in the state, behind only Northern Wyoming Community College District in Sheridan.

Education is a key element in most financial success stories. This study shows just how high a priority this is at the state level.

