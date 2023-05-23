Wyomingites Would Never Fall For This Hilarious Old Faithful Prank

Back in the late 1970's some college students pulled a prank on some tourist in Yellowstone.

One student put a pole with a big wheel on top, the kind used for turning on and off a large water system.

The other student stood in front of the crowd waiting for the next eruption.

They were both wearing park ranger uniforms.

As the geyser was about to burst the student in front of the tourist turned and yelled to his buddy,

"OKAY STEVE - LET HER RIP!"

Steve turned the big wheel on the pole just as old faithful was eruption high into the sky.

The tourists were SHOCKED!

They pointed at Steven and SCREAMED!

"WHAT THE HELL!"

They thought Old Faithful was NATURAL!

Just the other day the following post appeared on the Facebook page, Yellowstone Invasion Of The Idiots.

attachment-Under Yellowstone loading...

I'm wondering if we posted this as if it were a real thing, how many people would fall for it?

Most everyone would not.

But there is always someone, maybe more than a couple, that would think this was real.

There are a lot of pranks we can pull on the tourists out there.

Honestly, if they fall for it then the argument can be made that they deserved it.

A Field Guide To Wyoming Tourist Types