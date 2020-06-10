‘The Hunt’ Takes Jabs At Wyoming & Pretty Much Everything Else

It has been a very emotional thrill ride for the controversial film, The Hunt. After the initial buzz began in early August, 2019, it didn't take long for Universal Pictures to pull the plug, following the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings and some seriously scathing tweets from President Trump.

Once the bad publicity died down a little and along came a global pandemic, The Hunt was finally released directly to select streaming/download services. As of yesterday (June 9th, 2020) though, it is available for purchase.

I have been not-so-patiently waiting for this movie since I saw the very first trailer. I loved everything about that first trailer, including the violence, the cast and the story line (although it has been done before, numerous times).

After finally watching it last night, there are a couple of things I'd like to point out, without spoiling anything major (nothing I discuss isn't already touched upon at some point in the trailer above).

It belongs in the comedy genre just as much as it does in horror or thriller. In all its satirical glory, it doesn't take sides; liberal and conservative both get it. Wyoming, New York, Kansas and Florida all get stereotyped. It really is a fun movie. It will actually make you think and possibly change your perspective; nothing is ever truly as simple as white or black, there are grey areas.

There is so much more I could say, but it truly has to be seen to be fully enjoyed or understood. I will say it was a lot better than I expected it would be. Although I knew it would be fun and action packed, I did have a lot of other emotions whilst watching it, which if I'm being totally honest, caught me completely by surprise.

It is also worth noting, nearly 90% of the real people reviews I read on IMDb after I finished the film, mirror my thoughts.