‘The Mandalorian’: Every Easter Egg and Secret From Season 1

Did you know The Mandalorian, the new Star Wars TV series, has a reference to The Star Wars Holiday Special, the very first Star Wars TV show ever? It does. Listen for the reference to “Life Day” — the Wookie holiday that’s first introduced on that infamous TV special.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs and references to Star Wars past featured in the first season of The Mandalorian. There are also references to Return of the Jedi, The Empire Strikes Back, and an appearance by a droid from the original Star Wars. (What’s up, R5-D4?) We’ve covered some of these tidbits in videos in the past, but this new video puts all of them from Season 1 of The Mandalorian into a single video for your enjoyment. Watch it below:

If you liked this video about all the Easter eggs and secrets in The Mandalorian Season 1, check out some of our other videos below, including our theory about The Mandalorian’s connection to the Star Wars prequels, the Easter eggs in the new trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2, and our essay about why the New Republic from the original Star Wars trilogy was doomed to fail. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on October 30.