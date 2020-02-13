These Are the Most Common Nightmares According to You
I asked you what nightmares most often haunt you. Your answers in some ways mirrored a new national study, but were also wildly different in others.
Here are the answers you gave us when we shared this on our Facebook page.
With the exception of a few comedians who made political jokes, your answers were similar to national trends:
- Being chased
- Falling
- Job-related
- Storms
Study Finds just shared an article about a study done by Amerisleep. Notice some of your answers were also near the top among other Americans.
The Dreams website in the UK had some helpful tips on how to avoid nightmares including watching what you eat, keeping a common routine and talking about disturbing dreams to others.
